Liverpool refused to send Mohamed Salah for Olympics but he said he’ll find way, admits Ahmed Megahed
Today at 8:14 PM
Egypt FA president Ahmed Megahed has admitted that while Liverpool refused the request to send Mohamed Salah to the Olympics, the forward has told the camp he’ll find a way. The Liverpool star and Mohamed Elneny are the two overage players included in their provisional squad for the tournament.
With the Tokyo 2021 Olympics coming around the corner, Football Associations have already started creating their provisional squads especially with them allowed to name two overage players. But for a few teams that has proven to be a problematic issue especially since the Olympics would run until August 7th. That has seen Egypt potentially miss out on the presence of Mohamed Salah with Liverpool reportedly unwilling to let the superstar leave.
That has concerned many fans but it has seen Ahmed Megahed admit that he believes Salah will be a part of Egypt’s Olympics squad as he agreed to do it. However, the Egypt FA president also added that they contacted Liverpool but while they refused, Salah has told the camp that he will be a part of the Olympics and will find a way to do just that.
“I do not want to say that it is impossible for Salah to participate in the Olympics, but it is difficult. Salah agreed to lead the Olympic team during the last camp of the Egyptian team,” Megahed told ONTime Sport.
"We contacted Liverpool to allow Salah to join the Olympic team, and they said they were waiting for the approval of the technical staff, but in the end, Liverpool refused the request because they do not want to lose the player at the beginning of the season, as well as next January with the Africa Cup of Nations, which will keep him from participating in the English Premier League matches.
"We spoke with Salah again, and he told us that he will make a new attempt with the technical staff of his team, to resolve the matter, and within the next two days he will find a way,” he added.
