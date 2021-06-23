ISL 2021-22 | Suresh Wangjam to stay at Bengaluru FC till 2024

“I’m really happy to commit my future to Bengaluru FC. I came here two years ago, and I have improved tremendously as a player because of my teammates and the staff I have around me. I have so much more to learn and feel this is the best place for me to be able to do that. I also get a lot of love and appreciation from our supporters and I really want to do well for them. It was an easy decision for me to sign on,” said Wangjam.