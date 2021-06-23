Hakan Calhanoglu sign three year deal with Inter Milan on free transfer

"It's a great thing, we know that Inter are a great team, a great club with a nice atmosphere, and great fans. I'm very happy to be here, I'm going on vacation now, but I already have good feelings. We want to win the Scudetto this year too, so we'll see. Yes, we have already spoken," he said. "I know his game system, the 3-5-2 which can change into a 3-4-1-2 depending on the situation. I really like how he spoke; I have heard many positive things. There are great objectives, which is important because I also want to win something in Italy," Calhanoglu said, reported ESPN.