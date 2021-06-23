Hakan Calhanoglu sign three year deal with Inter Milan on free transfer
Today at 9:00 PM
Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu has completed a controversial free transfer to Inter Milan after his contract with rivals AC Milan expired. The reigning Serie A champions are eager to ensure that they are not left short on creativity in midfield, thus making Calhanoglu’s addition important.
Hakan Calhanoglu joins a list of illustrious players to cross the divide from AC Milan to Inter Milan. A brilliant and skilled playmaker, Calhanoglu’s addition will provide a serious attacking flair to an already stacked Inter Milan squad of veteran players. Having had a prolific individual season with Milan, Calhanoglu wanted to test his abilities elsewhere after being mentioned as one of the most sought after playmakers to emerge this season.
The 27-year-old, who was instrumental in helping Milan return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014 last season as he contributed four goals and 10 assists, has signed until 2024. He joins Inter Milan as a free agent after having spent four years at AC Milan.
"It's a great thing, we know that Inter are a great team, a great club with a nice atmosphere, and great fans. I'm very happy to be here, I'm going on vacation now, but I already have good feelings. We want to win the Scudetto this year too, so we'll see. Yes, we have already spoken," he said. "I know his game system, the 3-5-2 which can change into a 3-4-1-2 depending on the situation. I really like how he spoke; I have heard many positive things. There are great objectives, which is important because I also want to win something in Italy," Calhanoglu said, reported ESPN.
🚨 | ANNUNCIO @hakanc10 è il nuovo giocatore dell'Inter! ⚫🔵— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) June 22, 2021
👉 https://t.co/PTXR3dRNkF#welcomeHakan #IMInter pic.twitter.com/n4ypwLDI9c
