Enjoying my time and moment at Atletico Madrid, admits Luis Suarez
Today at 8:40 PM
Luis Suarez has effectively ruled out a return to Premier League football in the near future with the Uruguayan admitting he would find it 'strange' to represent any side other than Liverpool. The veteran forward previously spent three-and-a-half years at Anfield, netting 82 goals for the club.
Luis Suarez has had an unforgettable playing period at Anfield with him single-handedly lighting up the field at times. It has made the former Liverpool talisman a massive fan favourite among the scousers giving them several moments of brilliance and reminiscence. That earned him subsequent moves to Barcelona and now Atletico Madrid, but rumour has spread that a second stint at Anfield for the South American could be on the cards, but he appears set to remain at Atletico Madrid after inspiring them to La Liga title glory in 2020-21.
Although the 34-year-old has had a prolific presence in English football, another spell in England appears to have passed him by especially and he has no interest in turning out for a direct rival of his former club. Ruling out any reunion with his former Premier League team as well as a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, Suarez has admitted his happiness in playing for Atletico Madrid and would continue to do so till his contract expires.
"Playing for any team other than Liverpool in England would be hard. I had, and hope I still do have, such a good relationship with Liverpool fans that it would be strange for me to play for somebody else. It would have been special to win the league with Liverpool, but I am glad that their wait is now over. They look like a team that will compete for many seasons to come even if this one has not been the best for them," Suarez said, reported by Goal.
"They are back where they belong. At the moment I am enjoying my time here. I enjoy it here, we are settled in Spain - there is no need to think about me leaving. When I think how well I have settled in at Atletico and the faith the coach has shown in me, it was easily the right decision for me.
"I think Stevie is doing just fine without me!" he said of linking up with his former captain in Glasgow. I am pleased but not at all surprised to see him win the league with the Rangers. Winning is what he does and at some point in the future I am sure he will be at Liverpool again."
