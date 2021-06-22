Reports | UEFA in talks to increase Wembley crowd capacity to 65,000 for Euros final
Today at 7:01 PM
UEFA are in talks with the British government about increasing the attendance at Wembley Stadium to 65,000 for the semifinals and final of Euro 2020. The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity from the round of 16 onwards and looks to do the same for the finals.
UEFA also had raised the prospect of taking the games from Wembley if there was not an agreement regarding fans coming to London. This comes amidst the concern from the British government that COVID-19 cases could rise even further with UEFA reported considering the Puskas Arena in Budapest had been floated as an alternative. However, in light of "potential discriminatory incidents" during Hungary's matches there against Portugal and France, the situation has changed.
It has seen ESPN report that UEFA are in talks with them hoping to increase Wembley's capacity beyond the 40,000 mark by securing more quarantine exemptions for visitors, including sponsors and VIPs, and the people. Not only that, UEFA have stated beforehand that there are no other plans to bring about a potential change of venue anymore with the British government keen on increasing the number of people who can attend.
"UEFA, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semifinals and final of [Euro 2020] in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games," reads a UEFA statement, reported ESPN.
