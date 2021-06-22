Reports | Raheem Sterling not interested in signing for Tottenham as part of Harry Kane swap
Today at 9:10 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has no interest in signing for Tottenham as a part of City’s potential swap deal for Spurs star Harry Kane this summer. The Cityzens have reportedly submitted a £100 million offer for the forward which could include players if needed.
With Harry Kane looking to reportedly leave Tottenham this summer, many expected Europe’s best clubs to be keen on a move and that’s exactly the way things have panned out. The forward has been linked with a move to nearly every club across Europe but so far nothing has materialized. But Manchester City have reportedly made the first move with them tabling a £100 million offer for the forward recently. That has stunned Tottenham and while they have reportedly rejected the deal, the Cityzens are open to adding players to help make the deal sweeter.
Amongst those offered are Aymeric Laporte, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling but ESPN has reported that the Englishman is not interested in signing for the North London side. The report has indicated that despite him struggling for minutes over the last season, the 26-year-old still wants to stay at the club or else leave on his own terms. The forward has dropped down the pecking order with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez as well as Ferran Torres climbing over him.
However, with two years left on his current contract, a move this summer would be perfect for Manchester City as it would allow them to sign Kane and other targets as well. But with Tottenham looking at potentially a £150 million price-tag for their superstar, it could make any move complicated.
