Reports | Raheem Sterling not interested in signing for Tottenham as part of Harry Kane swap

With Harry Kane looking to reportedly leave Tottenham this summer, many expected Europe’s best clubs to be keen on a move and that’s exactly the way things have panned out. The forward has been linked with a move to nearly every club across Europe but so far nothing has materialized. But Manchester City have reportedly made the first move with them tabling a £100 million offer for the forward recently. That has stunned Tottenham and while they have reportedly rejected the deal, the Cityzens are open to adding players to help make the deal sweeter.