Reports | Manchester United inching closer towards move for Villarreal’s Pau Torres
Today at 9:04 PM
According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are moving closer towards a potential move for Villarreal’s Pau Torres as they believe a fee plus a player could convince the club. The Spaniard is currently on international duty with Spain and has played every game for them at Euro 2020.
While Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have worked wonders for Manchester United, the Red Devils have been keen on signing reinforcements to help out. It has seen them make a move for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane with a potential €55 million offer reportedly tabled by the club. But with that shrugged off by Real Madrid, the Red Devils are unwilling to go any higher especially with Varane’s contract expiring at the end of next season.
That has also seen the club move on with Pau Torres on their radar once again despite the defender’s reported €60 million release clause. However, the Manchester Evening News has reported that the Old Trafford side believe they can get Torres signed for a lower fee if they offer a player in return. While the report has indicated that Villarreal would be open to such a deal, they prefer that Torres’ release clause be paid with no player made a part of the deal.
Any move, however, could be made complicated by Torres’ performances at Euro 2020 with the Spaniard currently on duty with Luis Enrique’s side and doing very well for La Furia Roja. He has played every game at the tournament for Spain so far and has seen his valuation slowly rise after a slew of good performances which has reportedly seen a few Italian, German and English sides all consider a move for the 24-year-old.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.