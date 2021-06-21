Reports | AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu set to sign for Inter Milan as free-agent
Today at 3:05 AM
Hakan Calhanoglu is set to cross the San Siro divide from AC Milan to Inter Milan with the Nerazzurri looking to bring in cover for Christian Eriksen. The reigning Serie A champions are eager to ensure that they are not left short in midfield and have reportedly convinced the AC Milan man to sign.
While reports have indicated that Hakan Calhanoglu was keen on staying with AC Milan, recent reports have revealed that the Turkish star is set to leave the club on a free-agent and sign for cross-city rivals Inter Milan. The midfielder will be the latest in a long line of illustrious players to cross the divide especially amidst rumours that the club were looking for cover for Christian Eriksen in light of his health issues.
Furthermore reports from transfer exper Fabrizio Romano has revealed that AC Milan's offer was €4 million-plus a bonus of around €500,000, which they first made in January and never raised, despite Calhanoglu's hesitation to sign renewed terms. Instead, he will reportedly earn €5m plus a €1m bonus at Inter with the midfielder confirming the move in an interview with a Turkish news outlet.
“I’ve reached an agreement with Inter, yes. I’m flying to Milano tomorrow and then I’m gonna sign the contract, Calhanoglu said, reported by Fabrizio Romano
Hakan Çalhanoglu confirms to @trtspor: “I’ve reached an agreement with Inter, yes. I’m flying to Milano tomorrow and then I’m gonna sign the contract”. 🇹🇷⚫️🔵 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021
He’s set to sign until June 2024 for €5m/season net as salary. Also €1m bonus per season will be included.
