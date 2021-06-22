Pity that Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid because of how important he was, proclaims Eder Militao
Today at 9:04 PM
Real Madrid’s Eder Militao believes that it’s a sad Sergio Ramos has left the club especially given how important the Spaniard was to both the way the team operated and for the players within the club. The center-back is set to leave as a free-agent once his contract expires at the end of June.
With Sergio Ramos entering the final year of his contract with Real Madrid, many believed that an extension was inevitable despite the fact that Ramos was in his mid-thirties. However, with less than two weeks left on his contract, the club announced that the center-back was set to leave as a free-agent after spending more than 15 years with the club. That has shocked fans and critics alike with many wondering how the Los Blancos could have let the club legend leave like that.
However, they aren’t the only ones with Eder Militao admitting that it is a pity to see Ramos leave the club especially given just how important the defender has been for the Los Blancos. The Brazilian defender further added that the Spaniard played a key role in the dressing room and also helped the younger players improve and become even better by helping them out, a list that includes Militao as well.
"It’s a pity that Ramos left Real Madrid. I say it because inside our dressing room he was amazing. We all know the history he made and what he achieved during his years at Real Madrid. I don’t have words to describe how important he was," Militao said, reported Goal.
"All that I learned from him these two years... he’s just an amazing person, he has a winning mentality. He’s surely a club legend and also a legend for those who like football. I wish him good luck and happiness wherever he goes."
