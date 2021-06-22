Pity that Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid because of how important he was, proclaims Eder Militao

With Sergio Ramos entering the final year of his contract with Real Madrid, many believed that an extension was inevitable despite the fact that Ramos was in his mid-thirties. However, with less than two weeks left on his contract, the club announced that the center-back was set to leave as a free-agent after spending more than 15 years with the club. That has shocked fans and critics alike with many wondering how the Los Blancos could have let the club legend leave like that.