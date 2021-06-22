Hope Barcelona can keep Lionel Messi but they will have to make cuts elsewhere, admits Javier Tebas

"Barcelona have exceeded their wage cap. I hope they can keep Messi, but to do so, they will have to make cuts elsewhere. The severity of the situation depends on the resources they are capable of generating. Barca have to restructure their debt. If they manage that, the situation won't be serious. But they have taken their wage bill to the limit. And when football has coughed -- or, better put, punctured a lung -- they haven't wanted to absorb that loss of income," Tebas said, reported ESPN.