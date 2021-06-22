Hope Barcelona can keep Lionel Messi but they will have to make cuts elsewhere, admits Javier Tebas
Today at 9:03 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas believes that while Barcelona could keep Lionel Messi, they will have to make cuts because the La Liga giants have exceeded their wage cap. The Argentine’s contract expires at the end of June and no agreement has been reached, so far, over a contract extension.
Few things have intriguied the world as much as Lionel Messi’s future especially after the forward submitted a transfer request last summer. However, while Messi opted to stay at Barcelona despite all his issues with the club, the Argentine hasn’t signed a new deal and that has intrigued the world even more. Things however, are going down to the wire with less than ten days left on the forward’s contract with the club although reports have indicated that a new deal is close to fruition.
But with Barcelona struggling financially and with them in serious debt, it has concerned fans and critics alike that Messi could potentially leave because of his incredibly high wages. It saw Javier Tebas remain optimistic about the potential of Messi staying but he also admitted that in order for that to happen, Barcelona have to make cuts. The La Liga president further added that the club have exceeded their wage cap and at the same time occupy half the losses that the La Liga have suffered.
"Barcelona have exceeded their wage cap. I hope they can keep Messi, but to do so, they will have to make cuts elsewhere. The severity of the situation depends on the resources they are capable of generating. Barca have to restructure their debt. If they manage that, the situation won't be serious. But they have taken their wage bill to the limit. And when football has coughed -- or, better put, punctured a lung -- they haven't wanted to absorb that loss of income," Tebas said, reported ESPN.
“They must take measures. Of the €700m losses [across La Liga], half of it is for Barcelona. There are other big clubs that have made a bigger effort to avoid it. Real Madrid have made a commendable effort to ensure their losses aren't the same as Barca, who take the trophy for losses."
