Harry Kane will obliterate Premier League all-time goals record at Manchester City, admits Alan Shearer
Today at 7:09 PM
Alan Shearer admits that Harry Kane will 'obliterate' his Premier League goals record if a move to Manchester City is made, with the Cityzens already reportedly making a bid for Kane. The Newcastle marksmen remain the Premier League's all-time top scorer and expect to be overtaken at some stage.
Few forwards have been as lethal or consistent as Harry Kane with the forward thriving for Tottenham over the years. The fact that Kane has managed to net 166 Premier League goals since his breakout season for the club, has shocked and awed many although his time in North London may be coming to an end. Their failure to win any major trophies on a bigger platform has seen the forward Kane reevaluate his opportunities especially with interest in him rising over the last few years.
It has seen Manchester City, who have bid farewell to Barcelona-bound Sergio Aguero, table an offer for the Englishman although reports have indicated that the offer has been rejected by Tottenham. But it has Alan Shearer concerned as the Newcastle United legend believes that should Kane sign for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, then he would "obliterate" Shearer's record in no time at all. The Premier League winner further added that he believes even if the move doesn't happen, he believes Kane could still break the record.
"Sweating?! No. Do I think he will do it? He probably will do. I've had it for 20-odd years so it will go one day, and if it goes then why not go to him, he's a nice guy. He'll absolutely obliterate it if he goes to City, in three or four years," Shearer said, reported by Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.