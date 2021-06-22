Harry Kane will obliterate Premier League all-time goals record at Manchester City, admits Alan Shearer

Few forwards have been as lethal or consistent as Harry Kane with the forward thriving for Tottenham over the years. The fact that Kane has managed to net 166 Premier League goals since his breakout season for the club, has shocked and awed many although his time in North London may be coming to an end. Their failure to win any major trophies on a bigger platform has seen the forward Kane reevaluate his opportunities especially with interest in him rising over the last few years.