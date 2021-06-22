France have fairly incredible strike force but I have card to play as well, claims Olivier Giroud
Today at 9:03 PM
In light of his dwindling minutes for France, Olivier Giroud has asserted that he still has a part to play for Les Blues despite their world class forward line because his skill-set is different. The Frenchman has struggled to play regularly over the last season with him used sparingly for Chelsea.
Now 34-years old, few expected Olivier Giroud to still play a part for France at Euro 2020 although Didier Deschamps named the forward as a part of his 26 man squad. But Giroud has failed to play for Les Blues as of yet with just the one appearance off the bench against Hungary. Yet that hasn’t stopped him from scoring with the Frenchman only five goals behind France’s all-time goalscorer Thierry Henry, a record few expected him to even come close too.
But with Karim Benzema also being called up for the Euro 2020 alongside Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, it has seen Giroud play sparingly and reports have indicated that he could retire. Yet the Chelsea forward has refuted those claims and instead admitted that he is far from finished and still has the hunger of a 20-year-old. Giroud also added that France have an incredible forward-line but he still has a part to play because of what he offers to the team.
"I'm not finished, far from it. Count on me, grandpa is not dead! I'm almost 35 but have the hunger of a 20-year-old guy. The France team has a fairly incredible strike force, but I have a card to play because there are no other players with my profile. I am here to respond and bring what I want. I know how to do it with the team. I have the desire and, if the young people want to move me, they will have to be ready too" Giroud told Le Figaro.
