France have fairly incredible strike force but I have card to play as well, claims Olivier Giroud

"I'm not finished, far from it. Count on me, grandpa is not dead! I'm almost 35 but have the hunger of a 20-year-old guy. The France team has a fairly incredible strike force, but I have a card to play because there are no other players with my profile. I am here to respond and bring what I want. I know how to do it with the team. I have the desire and, if the young people want to move me, they will have to be ready too" Giroud told Le Figaro.