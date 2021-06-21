Fans and pundits won't see it but things have changed at Arsenal, proclaims Hector Bellerin
Today at 2:50 AM
Hector Bellerin has claimed that Mikl Arteta’s presence has bought a much-needed facelift that was missing at Arsenal despite the club's struggles. The North London side finished eighth at the end of the 2020/21 season with them set to play no European football for the first time in 26 years.
Arsenal has been freefall for quite some time, with lack of ambition, direction and inconsistency mooted as the root of all problems. Although some structure has been put in place following the appointment of Mikel Arteta, the inconsistency of positive results have been a major source of discomfort in recent years. With the current campaign exposing the flaws in the club, Arsenal could only muster an eighth-place finish in 2020-21, leaving them without European football for the first time since 1995-96.
A lack of continental competition is going to take efforts to get fresh faces on board, with the Gunners currently scouring the market for new recruits. However, despite all their issues, Hector Bellerin has claimed that it might not be entirely true as it will take time before these changes manifest themselves in the long run. The Arsenal full-back also added that things at the club have changed a lot ever since Arteta took over as manager.
"I think personally at Arsenal that’s something that has changed a lot. I think the ethics and the way they work since Mikel has been the manager of the club has completely changed. And these behaviours, our behaviours have been awarded by them. There’s more emphasis on that behaviour, so the way we run back or the way we create space for a player," Bellerin said, reported Goal.
"Because you know you can move to receive the ball, you can move to get a player away or you can move into space, there are so many ways you can move for and sometimes a goal is created not by the player that passes the ball or by the player that scores but by the player that actually created the space.
"And many people, like the fans in the stands or even the pundits sometimes, they won’t see that. But truly that’s what we’ve practised, that’s what the coach has asked, and by the player doing that we're able to score. I think even sometimes for the players it’s hard to see, when other teams do it and stuff, but we know in our dressing room and in the way we play that we scored that goal thanks to that player," he added.
