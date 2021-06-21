Fans and pundits won't see it but things have changed at Arsenal, proclaims Hector Bellerin

"And many people, like the fans in the stands or even the pundits sometimes, they won’t see that. But truly that’s what we’ve practised, that’s what the coach has asked, and by the player doing that we're able to score. I think even sometimes for the players it’s hard to see, when other teams do it and stuff, but we know in our dressing room and in the way we play that we scored that goal thanks to that player," he added.