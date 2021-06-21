Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman, asserts Robert Page

“It’s not been easy because we’ve had to go to Baku, travel to Italy and now we’re going to Amsterdam. On paper, it seems like a great idea to have it all over Europe but logistically it is an absolute nightmare. And then you throw Covid into the mix as well. I’m really proud of the group and I’m looking forward to the last 16. It’s phenomenal, the character we have in the changing room. Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman,” Page said, reported the Guardian.