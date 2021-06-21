Compare Kai Havertz to Zinedine Zidane in terms of technique and skill, claims Lothar Matthaus

"I compare him to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation. Zidane didn't seem quick, but it was when he hit the ball. Havertz can do that too. He could score more goals and improve himself in the short movements with special training.He has a good eye, good ball control, good positional play, fine technique. In addition, Havertz plays intelligently and uses his body well. Havertz is on the way, but nuances will decide whether he will make it to the top, whether he will be an excellent player or just a very good one," Matthaus said, reported Goal.