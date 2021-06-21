Compare Kai Havertz to Zinedine Zidane in terms of technique and skill, claims Lothar Matthaus
Today at 2:57 AM
German legend Lothar Matthaus believes Kai Havertz draws comparisons to Zinedine Zidane in terms of his skill and technique as well as the way he plays. The German starlet has endured a tough start to life at Chelsea after his move from the Bundesliga but has done well under Thomas Tuchel.
Kai Havertz was named in Joachim Low's final 26-man squad for the European Championship after an impressive debut season at Chelsea that saw him overcome some early struggles to fire the club to Champions League glory. Technically gifted and highly rated at the club level, Havertz has been successful in silencing his critics towards the near end of the season with the German thriving under Thomas Tuchel after the manager's arrival in January.
Havertz has introduced himself to the big stage with Germany following scintillating performances against Portugal, a game that finished 4-2. The 22-year-old starred in both of Germany's first two group games and it has seen Lothar Matthaus confess that he compares him to Ballon d'Or winner Zinedine Zidane. The German legend also added that he believes Havertz could be a core star for the Germans and someone who could lead them to glory years down the line.
"I compare him to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation. Zidane didn't seem quick, but it was when he hit the ball. Havertz can do that too. He could score more goals and improve himself in the short movements with special training.He has a good eye, good ball control, good positional play, fine technique. In addition, Havertz plays intelligently and uses his body well. Havertz is on the way, but nuances will decide whether he will make it to the top, whether he will be an excellent player or just a very good one," Matthaus said, reported Goal.
"Havertz will be one of the fixed points in the national team in the next six or eight years when [Toni] Kroos, [Thomas] Muller and [Ilkay] Gundogan have finished their careers there. If I just look at the talent then the coach would have to say Havertz always plays, even when he was not at his best. Kai has everything, but he needs the coach's trust. One place in attack is already occupied by Thomas Muller, which is where I see Havertz."
