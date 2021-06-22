Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount to miss Euro 2020 clash following contact with Billy Gilmour
Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount will miss Tuesday’s Euro 2020 clash against Czech Republic and will be placed in isolation and could miss the last 16. The pair had contact with Billy Gilmour and are being kept away from the rest of the squad after the Scotland star returned a positive Covid-19 test.
England and Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason have been placed in self-isolation after contact with Scotland star Billy Gilmour. The left-back and midfielder are being kept away from the rest of the squad because they had contact with Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw on Friday. Although there have been no Covid-19 cases in the England squad, they are not taking any risks with Chilwell and Mount.
Mount has been an important asset in the midfield for England. He has played the full 90 minutes of England's first two matches in the competition, lining up in midfield with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice. Although Chilwell has been an unused substitute, his recovery is of utmost importance to fuel England’s chances in the latter stages of the competition and England's statement confirmed the news with the duo not set to play against Czech Republic.
"As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match. The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with Public Health England," the statement read on England's website.
"The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests. We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime while remaining in close contact with Public Health England."
We can confirm that @BenChilwell and @masonmount_10 must isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.— England (@England) June 22, 2021
