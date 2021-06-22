Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount to miss Euro 2020 clash following contact with Billy Gilmour

England and Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason have been placed in self-isolation after contact with Scotland star Billy Gilmour. The left-back and midfielder are being kept away from the rest of the squad because they had contact with Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw on Friday. Although there have been no Covid-19 cases in the England squad, they are not taking any risks with Chilwell and Mount.