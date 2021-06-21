We won't apologise for trying to organise Super League, asserts Joan Laporta

In light of criticism, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has vowed that the club won’t apologize to UEFA for trying to create a Super League as they wanted to control their ‘own destiny’. The La Liga giants, Real Madrid and Juventus are the only three founding teams still left in the Super League.

While the Super League shocked and awed every football fan, critic and other football clubs across the planet, it’s eventual suspension was celebrated by many. However, while the Super League has indeed been suspended at the moment, there are still three holdouts which include Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. All three sides have been under a UEFA investigation, that was recently suspended, with them refusing to give up on the dream of the Super League.

That is despite multiple, nine, founding members withdrawing within days of the creation of the league and it has many fans and critics of said clubs concerned. But in a recent interview, Joan Laporta has continued to back the league and asserted that the project is still alive. The Barcelona president also revealed that the club will refuse to apologize for trying to create the Super League because they wanted to be masters of their own destiny.

"We spoke with the clubs [involved] and said we liked [the proposals], but that we needed them to accept that our members would have to approve entry at the next assembly. It was logical to have that vote before June 30. But now, as the format doesn't exist, I won't ask you to vote. But the project is alive, I insist," Laporta told the club's general assembly.

"We're still trying to enter into dialogue with UEFA. We won't apologise for trying to organise a competition. We won't say sorry to UEFA for wanting to be the owners of our own destiny. At least not while I am president."

The other nine founders, even though they withdrew, faced fines from UEFA but the sanctions and potential judicial cases for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus remain up in the air. It saw Laporta pleased at the fact that UEFA suspended the case and that they registered the trio for the upcoming Champions League season. He also added that the only reason they did it was because they love football and things need to change.

"UEFA threatened us with fines and with kicking us out of the Champions League. Time has proven us right. Now they have cancelled [suspended] the disciplinary process and registered us for next season's Champions League.

"We're doing this because we love football and because right now the game is in a complicated situation. The state-owned clubs can make much more attractive offers than us and they keep on investing," he added