Reports | Manchester City make opening bid for Harry Kane worth at least £100 million
Today at 7:43 PM
According to the Guardian, Manchester City have made an opening bid for Harry Kane with them offering £100 million plus the possibility of including players to sweeten the deal. The 27-year-old striker is reportedly keen on leaving the North London side this summer and has been linked with a move.
When reports emerged, just before the 2020/21 season was coming to an end, that Harry Kane wanted to leave Tottenham, it shocked few fans and critics. The North London side were on par to miss out on Champions League qualification and had lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, with rumours indicating that Kane was unhappy at their progress. An interview released around the same time also saw Kane admit that he wants to win more, both with a club and individually.
However, with three years left on his contract, Tottenham have been adamant on keeping their superstar but things might have become a little harder. The Guardian have reported that Manchester City have made an opening bid for Kane with it said to be around a £100 million guaranteed plus the option to add more players to the deal. The report has indicated that while the club’s transfer record stands at £65 million, they believe Kane is more than worth the money.
The report has also revealed that Tottenham have no intention of accepting the deal despite Kane keen on leaving although the forward is currently focused on the Euro 2020. The Guardian further added that City are open to a player-plus-money deal as well with them also keen on letting a few of their big names leave this summer. That is especially with Pep Guardiola looking to transform his team in order to win the Champions League.
Manchester City made an official proposal to Tottenham for Harry Kane. £100M guaranteed + availability to include players in the deal.#THFC have NO intention to accept. Harry wants to go, but Levy will try to keep him. ❌— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021
Harry now focused on the Euros, then it’ll be decided.
