France forward Ousmane Dembele ruled out of Euro 2020 with knee injury
Today at 6:27 PM
France have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of the remainder of Euro 2020 after he suffered an injury to his knee during their 1-1 draw against Hungary. The Barcelona forward was brought on as a substitute in Budapest but had to be replaced less than half an hour later.
While Ousmane Dembele has been long considered to be one of Barcelona’s better players, the forward has suffered more than his fair share of injuries. However, the French forward walked into Euro 2020 in his best possible shape with Dembele playing 44 games for Barcelona in the 2020/21 season. It saw him make the cut for the French squad for the Euro 2020 with the 24-year-old used as an impact substitute so far.
However, things have taken a turn for the worse with Dembele forced off in the second-half less than 30 minutes later he was brought on as an impact substitute. It saw Didier Deschamps confirm that the forward had a knee issue and had to undergo scans with France now confirming that the 24-year-old will miss the remainder of Euro 2020. The statement also added that Dembele won’t recover in time and they made a decision to let him go back to Barcelona to recover.
“Hit to a knee on Saturday during Hungary-France (1-1), the Blues striker Ousmane Dembélé is forced to forfeit the rest of the UEFA Euro 2020. Forced to leave before the end of the Hungary-France match on Saturday (1-1), the Blues striker Ousmane Dembélé (24 years old, 27 caps) underwent radiological examinations on Sunday evening at the Budapest hospital,” reads the statement on France’s official website.
“The recovery times are incompatible with his retention in the group currently playing UEFA Euro 2020. Discussions took place on Sunday between the medical staff of the France team and FC Barcelona. After meeting with the player and doctor Franck Le Gall, coach Didier Deschamps took note of Ousmane Dembélé's package.
Touché à un genou samedi lors de Hongrie-France (1-1), Ousmane Dembélé est contraint de déclarer forfait pour la suite de l'Euro. Bon rétablissement Ousmane ! 🇫🇷💪 #FiersdetreBleus— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 21, 2021
▶ https://t.co/uLsigCx3Ne pic.twitter.com/CFyNTZsKpP
