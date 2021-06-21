France forward Ousmane Dembele ruled out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

However, things have taken a turn for the worse with Dembele forced off in the second-half less than 30 minutes later he was brought on as an impact substitute. It saw Didier Deschamps confirm that the forward had a knee issue and had to undergo scans with France now confirming that the 24-year-old will miss the remainder of Euro 2020. The statement also added that Dembele won’t recover in time and they made a decision to let him go back to Barcelona to recover.