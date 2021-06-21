Billy Gilmour ruled out Scotland’s final Euro 2020 group stage game with positive COVID-19 test
Today at 6:27 PM
Scotland have confirmed that Billy Gilmour will miss their final and crucial Euro 2020 group stage game after he tested positive for COVID-19 with no close contacts identified inside the camp. The Chelsea midfielder starred for the team as they managed to sneak a 0-0 draw against England.
With Steve Clarke starting Billy Gilmour against England, many expected it to be an easy win for the Three Lions but the young midfielder thrived against Gareth Southgate’s side. He put in a man of the match performance for Scotland in a game filled with superstars thriving for their countries. But with Gilmour doing so well, many expected the midfielder to start for Clarke’s side against Croatia.
However, Scotland have confirmed that Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not be allowed to play in their final Euro 2020 group stage game. The statement, released by Scotland have confirmed the same and also revealed that Gilmour will self-isolate for ten days, which will thus force him out of contention for a potential Round of 16 clash, if they make it through, as well.
“The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19. Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden,” reads the statement on Scotland’s official website.
We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021
Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK
