We’re following generation of geniuses and it’s difficult for us to fill those shoes, admits Alvaro Morata

While Luis Enrique has tried to improve and change his side, it hasn’t worked with Spain drawing both their opening games at Euro 2020. That places La Furia Rjoa in a precarious spot going into Matchday 3 and it saw Alvaro Morata admit that their critics and fans have done nothing but “pile on and criticise” the team. Not only that, Morata added that the team knows exactly whose footsteps they are following with them tough shoes to fill.