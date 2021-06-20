We’re following generation of geniuses and it’s difficult for us to fill those shoes, admits Alvaro Morata
Today at 9:22 PM
In light of Spain’s struggles, Alvaro Morata has confessed that the squad knows they’re following a legendary generation of players and it’s difficult to fill those shoes. The La Furia Roja have struggled to compete at the tournament with them failing to win any games in their opening two matches.
In the years since their golden generation retired, Spain have struggled to compete for trophies with the Furia Rojas struggling to win a knockout game since. It has seen Spain struggle at the 2016 Euros and the 2018 World Cup although many expected things to change at the 2020(21) Euros. But that hasn’t been the case with nothing changing for the Spanish side despite a change in head coach.
While Luis Enrique has tried to improve and change his side, it hasn’t worked with Spain drawing both their opening games at Euro 2020. That places La Furia Rjoa in a precarious spot going into Matchday 3 and it saw Alvaro Morata admit that their critics and fans have done nothing but “pile on and criticise” the team. Not only that, Morata added that the team knows exactly whose footsteps they are following with them tough shoes to fill.
“If we listen to what people say that won’t help, because they are all waiting to pile on and criticise us. Usually when big nations reach a competition like this, there is a sense of unity around them. We know that we’re following a generation of geniuses who won everything and it’s difficult for us to fill those shoes, but we have to believe in ourselves,” Morata told Sky Italia.
