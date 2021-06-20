Georginio Wijnaldum had interest from from Italy and Germany, reveals Humphry Nijman
Today at 8:44 PM
Georginio Wijnaldum’s agent Humphry Nijman has admitted that the Dutch midfielder had interest from Italy and Germany alongside Barcelona and PSG with the Parisians winning the race. The 30-year-old left Anfield and Liverpool after a five year spell with the club at the end of his contract.
With reports indicating that Georginio Wijnaldum time at Liverpool was coming to an end, it saw the midfielder heavily linked with a move away. Barcelona and countless others were overly keen on the move for the Dutch international but with his contract expiring, it saw PSG win the race for Wijnaldum in the end. That is despite efforts made by Jurgen Klopp and his side to keep the 30-year-old at the club but reports indicating that Wijnaldum rejected the offer.
However, Humphry Nijman has revealed that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain weren’t the only two sides keen on the move for Georginio Wijnaldum with interest from Italy and Germany. Wijnaldum’s agent further added that Inter Milan were the closest to a potential move but financial issues stopped them from going any further with their offer while Bayern Munich were also interested.
"It started quite early, in January Inter Milan showed interest. They made an offer for Gini but there were problems with the owners getting the money out of China so Inter wasn't able to fulfil their initial obligations. They had made him a very, very good offer. If the financial problems were not there, it could have been a serious option,” Nijman said, reported Goal.
"After that the director of Juventus phoned me and showed interest. Also in the same period, (sporting director) Leonardo from PSG approached me. We knew [head coach Ronald] Koeman at Barcelona would like to bring Georginio to Barcelona. At a later stage Bayern Munich showed an interest.
"[PSG boss Mauricio] Pochettino had talks with Gini and how he saw his role and what he expected from him. Barcelona we had some talks and initially it looked all really good and we were along the way [to an agreement] but Paris were telling us their interest was quite serious. When both offers came on the table, he had to make a choice."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.