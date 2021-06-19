You have to respect critics but listen little and work hard, proclaims Alvaro Morata
Yesterday at 11:49 PM
Alvaro Morata says that he is unfazed by criticism of his performances for Spain and that he "can't be liked by everyone" ahead of his country's Group E clash with Poland at Euro 2020. This comes in light of the huge missed chances that Morata failed to capitalise against Sweden ending in 0-0.
Alvaro Morata has been wasteful of the opportunities that Spain has created while attacking up front, leading to failed opportunities in putting the game to bed. Luis Enrique's side completed more passes than any other nation in their opening game against Sweden in Seville on Monday but was unable to find a goal to break the deadlock in a stubborn 0-0 draw. Much of the blame has subsequently been laid at the feet of Morata, but upon reflecting on this weekend's crucial encounter, the forward has hit back at the criticism.
La Roja's frustrating blank in their opening game underlined concerns for Luis Enrique's side as they look to re-establish themselves as one of the best and they'll need Morata to thrive in order to do that, which has seen the forward vow to shut down his critics. Not only that, the Atletico Madrid man admitted that he gives 200% every time he plays for his country and doesn't listen to the voices that tell him that he isn't good enough.
"I have taken this situation [and the criticism] very normally. I've been working since the Under-17s to be here and play these tournaments. I can't be liked by everyone. When there are criticisms you have to respect them, but listen little and work. In a match, things happen so fast that you don't have time to think," Morata said, reported Goal.
"The goalkeeper closed space very well and I had to adjust to the post. I don't know if tomorrow the ball will enter, but I will give 200% as every time I play with Spain. It is normal that when you draw a game and you deserve to win it, it costs you sleep. The opinion of the people does not change my mood. If I score I will be happy for the people who are always with me, but I am doing great.
"The most important thing I have done is lead a normal life, be with my teammates. Everything we do here is important. It is clear that the forward lives from the goal. Our job is to score goals. Against Sweden, I unloaded a lot physically and I think I did quite a few things well, but it seems like it all comes down to scoring. It's part of our job," he added.
