You have to respect critics but listen little and work hard, proclaims Alvaro Morata

La Roja's frustrating blank in their opening game underlined concerns for Luis Enrique's side as they look to re-establish themselves as one of the best and they'll need Morata to thrive in order to do that, which has seen the forward vow to shut down his critics. Not only that, the Atletico Madrid man admitted that he gives 200% every time he plays for his country and doesn't listen to the voices that tell him that he isn't good enough.