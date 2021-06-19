Would like to end my career in MLS after my Barcelona contract expires, admits Antoine Griezmann
Today at 7:12 PM
Antoine Griezmann has once again admitted that he would like to go and play in the United States but only once his contract with Barcelona expires in three years time. The forward signed a deal until 2024 with the La Liga giants and has spoken about his love for America and the MLS in the past.
While Antoine Griezmann hasn’t exactly lit up the Camp Nou since his move to Barcelona, the French forward hasn’t been all that bad either with 20 goals in the 2020/21 season. That took the 30-year-old’s tally to 35 goals in 99 appearances for the La Liga giants and while it’s not what many fans expected, Griezmann has done well although new arrivals could push him down the pecking order.
That is with the arrival of Sergio Aguero and the impending arrival of Memphis Depay, two players who play exactly where Griezmann has done under Ronald Koeman. And yet, the Frenchman has no intensions of leaving Barcelona this summer or the next with him keen on seeing out his current deal with the La Liga giants which expires in 2024. After that, however, Griezmann admitted that he plans on going to the MLS and play in the United States like many have done before him and would like to end his career there.
"I still have three years to go. I have to pay attention to my body, because at any time it can change. My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States. I love this country, the culture, the NBA and the desire for adventure attracts me, but I also have a family that I would have to move out there,” Griezmann said, reported Goal.
“I would like to end my career there but still be good enough on the pitch and win MLS, instead of coming in with nothing to give and looking like nothing on the pitch. That wouldn't make sense."
