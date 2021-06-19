Reports | Raphael Varane yet to make decision on his Real Madrid future amidst interest

However, with Real Madrid not keen on letting their star man on a free transfer, extension is the first target on their mind especially under the tutelage of new coach Carlo Ancelloti who is believed to be very fond of Varane. His asking price a real determinant in understanding his future prospects, sources believe Varane would be available for a cut-price deal, especially for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain, who are keeping close tabs on the defender.