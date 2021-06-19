Reports | Raphael Varane yet to make decision on his Real Madrid future amidst interest
Yesterday at 11:44 PM
According to Goal, Raphael Varane may be sparking talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. The 28-year-old Real Madrid defender is yet to make a decision on his future amidst potential interests from top clubs across Europe, but he has not made a push for the exit.
Raphael Varane has been one of the pillars of Real Madrid’s defence alongside Sergio Ramos with the highly-rated Frenchman has drawn up no definitive plans for his future at club level, with his focus currently locked on Euro 2020 duty. Although no potential talks have emerged regarding Varane’s future, the defender could potentially use this opportunity to reflect on his future.
However, with Varane's current deal at Real Madrid is to run until the summer of 2022, it has seen Goal report that despite all the rumours and reports indicating a potential move away, the Frenchman has made no decision on his future yet. The 28-year-old could potentially follow Sergio Ramos out of the Santiago Bernabeu doors before the summer transfer window closes but has his entire focus on Euro 2020 at the moment.
However, with Real Madrid not keen on letting their star man on a free transfer, extension is the first target on their mind especially under the tutelage of new coach Carlo Ancelloti who is believed to be very fond of Varane. His asking price a real determinant in understanding his future prospects, sources believe Varane would be available for a cut-price deal, especially for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain, who are keeping close tabs on the defender.
