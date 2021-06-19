Reports | Chelsea offer Inter Milan two players in attempt to drive down Achraf Hakimi’s price
Today at 8:23 PM
According to Goal, Chelsea have offered Inter Milan both Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta in an attempt to get the club to drop their asking price for Achraf Hakimi this summer. The Nerazzurri are open to selling one big star with Hakimi touted to leave amidst interest from France and England.
While Inter Milan did indeed win the Serie A title at the end of the 2020/21 season on a canter, few expected the club to fall into disarray a few weeks later because of COVID-19. But that’s exactly what has happened with the financial effects of the pandemic forcing the club to part ways with Antonio Conte in light of the fact that the Nerazzurri will be forced to sell at least one big star this summer.
It has seen Achraf Hakimi become the man touted to leave, despite signing last summer, with the full-back’s price-tag set at around £68 million by Inter Milan. But while PSG are reportedly his top suitors, reports indicated that Chelsea are in the race as well with Thomas Tuchel keen to sign the former Real Madrid star. However, with the asking price proving to be a hurdle, Goal has reported that Chelsea are offering both Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta as make-weights to help bring it down.
The Serie A club have been credited with an interest in both players in the not so far past and are reportedly considering the move although with PSG also in the race, things could get complicated. The Parisians are very keen on signing Hakimi this summer and are, reportedly, willing to pay the asking price which could swing the move in their favour.
