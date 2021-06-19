Reports | Chelsea offer Inter Milan two players in attempt to drive down Achraf Hakimi’s price

It has seen Achraf Hakimi become the man touted to leave, despite signing last summer, with the full-back’s price-tag set at around £68 million by Inter Milan. But while PSG are reportedly his top suitors, reports indicated that Chelsea are in the race as well with Thomas Tuchel keen to sign the former Real Madrid star. However, with the asking price proving to be a hurdle, Goal has reported that Chelsea are offering both Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta as make-weights to help bring it down.