Reports | Barcelona set to confirm move for Memphis Depay on three year contract
Today at 7:36 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are inching closer towards completeing their move for Memphis Depay with the La Liga giants set to sign the forward as a free-agent. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou for well over a year and will sign a three year deal.
With Memphis Depay entering the final twelve months of his contract at the start of the 2020/21 season, many expected Olympique Lyon to cash in on one of their best assets. However, while a move nearly materialized, issues over the La Liga’s salary rules saw Barcelona fail to get their man but a year later and things have finally changed. While Depay is concentrating on thriving for the Dutch national team at Euro 2020, it has also seen him simultaneously make a move to Spain.
Reports have indicated that Depay, his agents and Barcelona have been in talks over a move for the forward as a free-agent with his contract with Lyon set to expire in less than two weeks. That has finally inched closer to completion with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the move is all but announced with Barcelona set to do that soon. The forward is set to sign a three-year contract with the La Liga giants and connect up with former Dutch national head coach Ronald Koeman.
The move for Depay will make him Barcelona’s fourth move this summer after Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Emerson Royal with all three signing for the club over the last month. Aymeric Laporte has been rumoured to be next on the club’s shortlist with a potential swap deal on the cards for the Manchester City defender.
Memphis Depay, new Barcelona player. Official announcement expected for this weekend if paperworks will be signed in time with Memphis lawyers too. 🔵🔴🇳🇱 #Depay #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2021
