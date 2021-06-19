Reports | Barcelona set to confirm move for Memphis Depay on three year contract

Reports have indicated that Depay, his agents and Barcelona have been in talks over a move for the forward as a free-agent with his contract with Lyon set to expire in less than two weeks. That has finally inched closer to completion with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the move is all but announced with Barcelona set to do that soon. The forward is set to sign a three-year contract with the La Liga giants and connect up with former Dutch national head coach Ronald Koeman.