Barcelona sign Olympique Lyon's Memphis Depay on free-transfer

Memphis Depay has been phenomenal for Olympique Lyonnais since leaving Manchester United with the forward thriving in France. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 season, many expected him to leave last summer for Barcelona. The forward had already agreed on personal terms with the La Liga giants and a fee of around €25m was set with Lyon, but the club was unable to accommodate him within their La Liga imposed wage cap.