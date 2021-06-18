Transfer rumours are just talk but I’ll decide only after Euro 2020, asserts Manuel Locatelli
Today at 7:29 PM
In light of a flurry of transfer rumours surrounding him, Manuel Locatelli has halted any talks about a potential move with his focus only on Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign at the moment. The midfielder has thrived for the Azzurri in the tournament so far and has been linked to some of Europe’s best.
While the likes of Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti, Ciro Immobile and a few others walked into the tournament with many knowing their name, the same wasn’t the case for Manuel Locatelli. But the midfielder’s performances in place of the injured Verratti has caught more than a few eyes, with the 23-year-old netting twice in the Azzurri’s second game. Not just that, his confidence, maturity and ability on the ball has impressed many fans and clubs alike with the transfer rumours buzzing.
The Sassuolo midfielder is reportedly set to leave the club this summer for a bigger challenge and has been linked with a move to Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester City and a few others sides. But despite all the interest, the 23-year-old has refused to talk about it and instead admitted that his focus right now is only on the Euro 2020. Locatelli also added that any rumours are just talk at the moment with his future set to be decided after the tournament.
"The transfer rumours are just talk. I will decide after the European Championship. There's such an important competition to play in, and I'm only focused on this. I rely on what happens on the pitch, the real things, everything else is just gossip, it's useless to talk about it,” Locatelli said, reported Goal.
"When you're involved in such an important competition, you're only focused on the task in hand. We see the kids in the street when we travel to our games waving flags, so it's quite easy to stay focused on the match. I'm focused on what happens on the pitch because that's what is real. Everything else is just gossip and there's no point worrying about it."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.