Transfer rumours are just talk but I’ll decide only after Euro 2020, asserts Manuel Locatelli

The Sassuolo midfielder is reportedly set to leave the club this summer for a bigger challenge and has been linked with a move to Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester City and a few others sides. But despite all the interest, the 23-year-old has refused to talk about it and instead admitted that his focus right now is only on the Euro 2020. Locatelli also added that any rumours are just talk at the moment with his future set to be decided after the tournament.