Reports | Barcelona looking to sell two defenders to sign Aymeric Laporte

However, the report has further revealed that in order to make any move, the club are looking to offload two defenders first with Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet on their outgoing list. The former has struggled immensely with injuries and has reportedly been on the transfer list for six months but no suitor has emerged. Lenglet, on the other hand, hasn’t exactly lived up to his potential since the move from Sevilla and could also be on his way out despite him not interesting in leaving the Camp Nou.