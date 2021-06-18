Reports | Barcelona looking to sell two defenders to sign Aymeric Laporte
Today at 7:03 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona are keen on signing Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte but are looking to offload two defenders before they make any move for the Spaniard. The club have already signed Eric Garica and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City and are looking to add more reinforcements.
Despite moves for Eric Garica, Emerson Royal and Sergio Aguero plus Memphis Depay’s potential move to the Camp Nou, Barcelona are still unhappy with the summer business they’ve done so far. It has seen the club look for someone that could help transform their team and while they have been reportedly linked with a move for Erling Haaland, no move has materialized. However, reports have indicated that the La Liga giants are keen on a move for Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte.
ESPN has also reported the same as Barcelona believe that the French defender, who now plays his international football for Spain, could be the man they’re looking for to help improve their defense. The Camp Nou side have struggled to find a proper defensive partner for the ageing Gerard Pique and while Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza have emerged from their youth-ranks, Laporte would add age and experience into the side while eventually replacing Pique.
However, the report has further revealed that in order to make any move, the club are looking to offload two defenders first with Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet on their outgoing list. The former has struggled immensely with injuries and has reportedly been on the transfer list for six months but no suitor has emerged. Lenglet, on the other hand, hasn’t exactly lived up to his potential since the move from Sevilla and could also be on his way out despite him not interesting in leaving the Camp Nou.
