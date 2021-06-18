Last two months have been up and down but glad I was able to play, admits Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 6:20 PM
In light of his comeback against Denmark, Kevin De Bruyne has confessed that the last two months have been up and down because of injuries for him but he’s glad he was able to do his part. The Belgian walked off the bench and transformed the game for the Red Devils at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.
With both Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel unavailable for the start of Belgium’s first game of Euro 2020, many wondered how the Red Devils would manage against Russia. But Roberto Martinez’s side swept aside the Russians with a confident 3-0 win. However, Denmark proved a tougher side. They hurried and hassled the Belgians with them going into the break with a 1-0 lead but things changed in the second half.
The arrival of Kevin De Bruyne saw the game turn on its head with the Belgian providing an assist and scoring a goal to ensure Belgium’s win over the Danes. It also saw them qualify for the last of 16 and De Bruyne admitted that he’s glad he was able to play his part despite the last two months being affected by injuries. He also revealed that his injury in the Champions League final still hasn’t healed and that it could take six months to completely heal.
"I don't feel anything on the left side, like after a visit to the dentist. My nerve is very badly affected, which could take six months. It's not a comfortable feeling, but the most important thing is that I can play,” De Bruyne said, reported ESPN.
"The last two months have been up and down for me with minor injuries. After that fracture in the nose and eye socket, it was a bit of a wait. But luckily I came back in the fastest way. There was very good intensity for half an hour, [against Denmark] then I felt it. But I'm glad I was able to play."
