Last two months have been up and down but glad I was able to play, admits Kevin De Bruyne

The arrival of Kevin De Bruyne saw the game turn on its head with the Belgian providing an assist and scoring a goal to ensure Belgium’s win over the Danes. It also saw them qualify for the last of 16 and De Bruyne admitted that he’s glad he was able to play his part despite the last two months being affected by injuries. He also revealed that his injury in the Champions League final still hasn’t healed and that it could take six months to completely heal.