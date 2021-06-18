Kieran Tierney has trained fully and is available for Scotland, proclaims Steve Clarke
Today at 7:44 PM
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has confirmed that Kieran Tierney is ‘fit and available’ for their upcoming Euro 2020 match with England at Wembley. The Arsenal left-back has recovered from the calf problem that kept him out of Scotland’s opening Group D game, a defeat to the Czech Republic.
The availability of Kieran Tierney for selection is positive news for the Scotland squad. One of the main players in the Scotland squad, Tierney’s availability for the match against England has been seen as a big advantage for Scotland who lost their first match in the group. The fact that the Arsenal left-back didn’t play against the Czech Republic had many fans worried but things have progressed better with the full-back reportedly fine now.
That has been confirmed by Scotland head coach Steve Clarke and he admitted that the former Celtic man should be available for the entire game against England. He also added that Tierney has trained for the last two days without a major incident and it will be good news for the Scottish side ahead of a big game against the Three Lions.
"It's good news for Kieran, good news for us and the Scottish supporters. Hopefully we can back all that up with a good result. He has trained fully the last two days, so he is available for the whole game,” Clarke said, reported the BBC.
Midfielder Scott McTominay welcomed the return of key man Tierney especially ahead of a big game against England. McTominay had said that it was "touch and go" whether he would be fit as Clarke's side attempts to cause an upset against one of the tournament favourites.
"It's a big deal, we need him back, he's a top player we want back in the team. He's someone we need and rely on a lot in terms of what he brings to the squad. He's a big personality, a great character within the group," McTominay said, reported the BBC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.