ISL 2021-22 likely to be held in Goa once again

The 2021-22 ISL is likely to be held in Goa once again, even though Qatar and UAE have been kept as backup options. The teams have already been directed to prepare for another season of football inside a bio-bubble, with the league set to kick-off in November and conclude in March.

The entire 2020-21 Indian Super League season was staged in Goa, across three venues, and inside a bio-secure bubble in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. With another season approaching, we are heading towards a similar situation as India is still trying to recuperate from the second wave of the pandemic. The organisers had shortlisted Goa, West Bengal, and Kerala as the probable destination for the annual event, but since Goa have already hosted it successfully last season, they have decided to stick with the same. The new season is likely to start in November and conclude in March. "The last season in Goa was a successful one, so it does not make sense to look anywhere else," stated a source tracking the development, as reported by The Times of India. However, the organisers won't shortlist any training grounds or hotels this time. The clubs are required to choose on their own and agree on terms with the local authorities. If the league is moved out of Goa, it will be held in either Qatar and UAE. "There are concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. Nobody really has any idea about the third wave or how badly India will be hit later this year. If things go out of hand, the league will be held either in Qatar or UAE," added the source