Decision we’ve got to make is whether Harry Maguire is ready to start, admits Gareth Southgate
Today at 8:10 PM
Gareth Southgate has revealed that Harry Maguire is fit but the decision will be to see whether the defender can start against Scotland. The Manchester United captain, 28, has not played owing to an ankle injury but now he has trained and is fully fit and could feature in his first Euro 2020 game.
Harry Maguire’s presence and availability at the back is an important boost for England but with the defender entering Euro 2020 with an ankle ligament injury, it has seen Tyrone Mings and John Stones start in his place. However, the duo have already gotten off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over Croatia but Maguire's experience and ability to man a back-three could be key for the Three Lions going forward.
It has many fans clamouring and begging Southgate to start the now fit Maguire but while the England boss believes Maguire’s experience could come in handy in the latter stages of the tournament against bigger oppositions, he wants to take things easy. Although Maguire is available for selection, Southgate is against over usage of Maguire and believes caution needs to be exercised while making a decision over the defender's participation.
"The decision we have got to make is whether he is ready to start. We are really pleased with his progress, he has trained with the team for four or five days now and he has had no reaction. He is on a really good path. We want everyone available, it causes difficult decisions but we have 26 players on the training pitch and that is a great position to be involved in," Southgate said, reported by BBC.
