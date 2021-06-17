Want to challenge myself in everything I do and it’s something I think about, claims Erling Haaland
Today at 10:09 PM
Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has admitted that he always tries to challenge himself and get out of his comfort zone no matter what he does, with that including his moves. The 20-year-old has played for Bryne FK, Molde, RB Salzburg and now Dortmund with him thriving at all four sides.
Few players have had the 2020 that Erling Haaland had with the Norwegian forward absolutely destroying expectations after his move to Borussia Dortmund. The transfer, after a scintillating year at RB Salzburg, has been perfectly suited for both parties with Haaland netting an incredible 57 goals in just 59 appearances for the club. That tally includes 41 goals in 41 appearances in just his first full-season with the Bundesliga giants alongside 12 assists over the course of the campaign.
It has seen Haaland already termed as one of the best strikers in the world, despite being only 20, and the forward has been heavily linked with a move away for most of the season. Yet with Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and a few others keen, it saw Haaland admit that he is always looking to step outside his comfort zone and develop even further. The Norwegian also added that the moves he has taken over the years have been good for him but he needs to keep improving, training and be the best he can be.
"I have been taking a couple of steps over the past few years and I think they have been good steps for me, personally, to get out of my comfort zone and to develop even more. I want to challenge myself in everything that I do. It’s something I think about. It’s also for everyone to always do this. People can sometimes be too comfortable staying in their ‘zone’ so I think it’s important to get out of that,” Haaland said, reported Goal.
"I try to train as best I can and to deliver when I have to deliver and be prepared when I have to be prepared. That is how I feel about it. It’s what I try to do. But it’s also important not to get too stressed – to enjoy the game and to have fun. That’s the most important thing. I always try to have fun.
"My career has already been going very fast but also at a speed that I like. It’s true that I am young but I am setting myself goals all the time and I will do everything I can to achieve them,” he added.
