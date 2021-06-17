Want to challenge myself in everything I do and it’s something I think about, claims Erling Haaland

It has seen Haaland already termed as one of the best strikers in the world, despite being only 20, and the forward has been heavily linked with a move away for most of the season. Yet with Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and a few others keen, it saw Haaland admit that he is always looking to step outside his comfort zone and develop even further. The Norwegian also added that the moves he has taken over the years have been good for him but he needs to keep improving, training and be the best he can be.