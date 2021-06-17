Reports | Tottenham’s move for Paulo Fonseca breaks down with Gennaro Gattuso linked
Today at 10:05 PM
According to the Guardian, Tottenham’s attempt to make Paulo Fonseca their next manager has broken down despite the former AS Roma boss verbally agreeing to a contract. The report has further indicated that the North London side are considering a move for former AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso.
With Jose Mourinho sacked nearly two months ago, few would have expected Tottenham to take this long to find their replacement. But while Ryan Mason finished off the season, the North Londoners have been searching for their next great managerial talent. However, things haven’t quite worked out for Spurs with them losing out on Erik ten Hag, Julian Nagelsmann and a few others along the way.
But with a move for Paulo Fonseca on the cards, it made many happy despite the former AS Roma boss’ struggles in the second half of his second, and final, season with the club. However, the Guardian has reported that the move for Fonseca has broken down with various issues cited over the move. That is despite a contract being verbally agreed between the two parties and with Fonseca reportedly being Fabio Patrici’s first choice for the gig.
However, Football London reporter Alasdair Gold has reported that Patrici’s first choice has always been Gennaro Gattuso and with the Italian leaving Fiorentina earlier today, it opened the doors to a potential move. That could materialize soon with the Guardian reporting that the North Londoners are set to make an approach for the former Napoli and AC Milan boss soon.
Everything was going through. Then Gattuso left Fiorentina today and everything has gone haywire and Spurs have now switched their attentions to him. Fonseca's people are completely bewildered (sound familiar). A day in the life of covering Tottenham for you there.— Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) June 17, 2021
