Never wanted to leave Real Madrid but they pulled contract offer, proclaims Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos admitted that he intended to accept Real Madrid's offer of a one-year contract extension but was told that the offer had expired. The Los Blancos captain will leave the Santiago Bernabeu after 16 years of service, in search of new pastures with links to England, Spain and Italy.

Sergio Ramos has been one of the key players for Real Madrid, managing the backline season after season. Woven into the fabric of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has played 671 games, netting 101 goals and leading Real to five Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, four Supercopa de Espana, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and four Club World Cups.

Leaving behind an incredible legacy after sixteen years of service, Ramos has made his stance clear towards club president Florentino Perez insists that he harbours no ill will towards club president Florentino Perez following a potential breakdown in communication over a contract extension. Although there are plenty of offers in the market for the veteran defender, Sergio Ramos has declared that he has not decided anything about his future and he is yet to take a call on his next potential destination.

"The first thing I want to say is that I never wanted to leave. I wanted to stay here. The club offered me the possibility of extending my contract, but because of Covid, it was put on the back burner. The club made me a one-year offer with a salary reduction. I have to say that there was no economic problem. I wanted two years and peace of mind for me and my family," Ramos said, reported by Goal.

"During the last talks, I accepted the one-year offer, but I was informed that it was no longer possible, that it had an expiration date and that I had not heard about it. The conditions have changed several times, on their part and on ours. It got to a point where we had to make a decision but they never told me that the offer had an expiry date.

"It's understandable but it surprised me that the offer had expired. I'm one of those people who like to be defined by others. If I had to use one word it would be purity. I have given my soul to this club. That's how I want to be remembered, as a person of integrity.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, ever since his contract entered it's final six-months with links to Barcelona, Manchester United, Sevilla, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and a few other major European clubs. However, Ramos added that while they have had a few calls since January, the process to look for his next club starts now and he also admitted that there will never be a move to Barcelona.

"My relationship with the president has always been good. Like a father and son in sporting terms. He is the one who brought me here and I'll never say a word against him. There are fights in families as well. The important thing is not where you are, it's with who. We haven't thought at any time about any other club. Since January, when I've been on the market, we've had a few calls. But we never thought about leaving Madrid.

"From here we'll look for a good option for me. Sevilla is the other club in my heart where I had a great time but at the moment there is nothing on the table about going back. As for Barcelona... impossible. You will never see Sergio Ramos in a Barcelona shirt," he added.

I never thought this day would come, but everything has a beginning and an end. pic.twitter.com/B4IlwQ4pBJ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 17, 2021