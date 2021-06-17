Gianluigi Buffon signs for Parma as free-agent on two year contract
In a statement, Parma Calcio have confirmed that they have signed Gianluigi Buffon on a two year contract after the Italian legend left Juventus as a free-agent. The 43-year-old returns to his first club after a twenty year absence with that spell spent in Turin barring one year in France.
Despite speculation and rumours indicating that he could potentially retire, reports suddenly emerged that there was serious interest in a potential move for Gianluigi Buffon. The 43-year-old shot-stopper, considered to be one of the best ever, left Juventus as a free-agent at the end of the 2020/21 season and had been heavily linked with moves across Europe. However, with Parma keen on the move, Fabrizio Romano reported that there was never another destination in Buffon’s mind.
The move has now been confirmed with Gianluigi Buffon signing a two year deal, until June 2023, with the Serie B side. It also means that two decades after leaving Parma for Juventus, for a then world record fee, Buffon has re-signed for his former club with them relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season back to Italy’s second tier.
“Parma Calcio 1913 can confirm having reached an agreement with Gianluigi Buffon for a contract that will sign him to the Club until 30 June 2023. As such, exactly 20 years after his last game for Parma, Gigi will wear the Gialloblù colours again. He does so having won pretty much everything there is to win in the game,” reads the statement on Parma’s website.
