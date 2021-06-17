Gianluigi Buffon signs for Parma as free-agent on two year contract

Despite speculation and rumours indicating that he could potentially retire, reports suddenly emerged that there was serious interest in a potential move for Gianluigi Buffon. The 43-year-old shot-stopper, considered to be one of the best ever, left Juventus as a free-agent at the end of the 2020/21 season and had been heavily linked with moves across Europe. However, with Parma keen on the move, Fabrizio Romano reported that there was never another destination in Buffon’s mind.