AC Milan confirm £25 million permanent move for Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea

Having come over from Chelsea, Tomori’s presence in the backline has been highly beneficial for Milan alongside the likes of Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer and the set to depart Gianluigi Donnarumma. After falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, Tomori has made a name for himself at Milan, successfully establishing himself as one of the most sought after defenders in Europe and the Rossoneri confirmed that they've activated the £25 million buyout clause in the loan deal.