AC Milan confirm £25 million permanent move for Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea
Today at 10:51 PM
Fikayo Tomori has completed a £25 million move to AC Milan from Chelsea, with the Italian side having exercised their option to buy the defender on a permanent basis. Having impressed during his time on loan, the England international has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Rossoneri.
Fikayo Tomori becomes Milan's second signing of the summer, with Mike Maignan having joined from Lille to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma late in May. Across his 22 appearances, Tomori helped Milan secure Champions League qualification, with a third-place finish in the Italian top flight, but also thrived for the Italian giants. He also featured as the club reached the last 16 of the Europa League and the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.
Having come over from Chelsea, Tomori’s presence in the backline has been highly beneficial for Milan alongside the likes of Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer and the set to depart Gianluigi Donnarumma. After falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, Tomori has made a name for himself at Milan, successfully establishing himself as one of the most sought after defenders in Europe and the Rossoneri confirmed that they've activated the £25 million buyout clause in the loan deal.
“AC Milan is delighted to announce the exercising of the option for the permanent transfer of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori from Chelsea. The English defender, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal over the last season, will continue to play with the club until 30 June 2025,” reads the statement on AC Milan's website.
