Aailable for Scotland game and looking forward to play again, proclaims Harry Maguire
Today at 10:07 PM
Harry Maguire has proclaimed himself fit and ready to play again for England despite the fact that the 28-year-old has been sidelined for more than a month after an ankle ligament injury. The Manchester United has been replaced by Tyrone Mings for the Three Lions with him playing against Croatia.
When Harry Maguire had to be replaced in the closing stages of Manchester United’s Premier League game against Aston Villa, many feared the worst for the defender. And the worst was later confirmed with Maguire missing the final game of the league season as well as their Europa League final clash against Villarreal with an ankle ligament injury. It has also kept Maguire out of three England games since including their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.
But after being out for just under 40 days, reports have indicated that the defender is inching towards full fitness but Maguire himself has confirmed that. In an interview, the England international confirmed that he is fully fit and available for England’s game against Scotland. Maguire further added that there will be an after-effect to the injury but will play as long as the pain is bearable and stable.
"I feel good. I'm back available, been training and I'm looking forward to it. Obviously the injury was a setback club football wise. Internationally I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness. I've done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there, so I'm available for the game,” Maguire said, reported the BBC.
"I'm sure it will niggle me for a few weeks and months. I haven't had one before, but from speaking to players and physios, I'm sure it will be niggling. But as long as it's stable and the pain is bearable, then I'm sure I'll be fine.
"I was in every day seeing the physios and the manager Ole has been great with me. He wouldn't hold me back if he thought I was fit for the first, second or third group game,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.