Reports | Barcelona closing in on Memphis Depay’s signature
Today at 5:34 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona continues their summer shake-up with reports insisting the signature of Memphis Depay is looming over the horizon. Depay, 27, is out of contract with French side Lyon at the end of June and has been a Barcelona target since Ronald Koeman was appointed.
Sources at ESPN believe that Barcelona are putting the finishing touches on the deal to make former Manchester United forward, Memphis Depay, the club's fourth signing of the summer. The Catalan side has already brought in the duo of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City on free transfers and Memphis Depay is believed to be the third one after the club missed out on Georginio Wijanldum to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
Memphis Depay has been phenomenal for Olympique Lyonnais since leaving Manchester United. Depay first agreed on personal terms with Barca last summer and a fee of around €25m was set with Lyon, but the club was unable to accommodate him within their La Liga imposed wage cap. With Koeman keen to add attacking reinforcements upfront, the Dutch man believes Memphis Depay will be the perfect solution to lift Barcelona’s attacking threat alongside Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi and Antoine Grizemann.
