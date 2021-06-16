Paul Pogba needs to do more while playing for Manchester United, admits Roy Keane
Today at 5:23 PM
Roy Keane has raised questions about Paul Pogba’s performances, asking why the midfielder can't produce the same quality of performances for Manchester United as he does with France. Pogba turned in a stellar display for Les Bleus on Tuesday, helping them to a 1-0 win over Germany.
Paul Pogba had produced one of the most sensational performances in a France jersey, in Les Bleus' opening Euro 2020 fixture versus Germany. Extremely dominant alongside the likes of N’Golo Kante, Pogba’s influence in creating and moving the attack upfront was vital for France in controlling the match tempo. Ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane has been severely impressed by Pogba’s performance, but the former United man feels that this sort of consistency is missing from Pogba’s performance for the Red Devil’s.
The midfielder's performance led Keane to wonder aloud why the 28-year-old can't produce the same displays consistently for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. Keane believes that the difference in the quality of teammates in Manchester United and France can be the reason for such improved performances. Whereas while playing for France the responsibility is equally shared between the players, for Manchester United he finds himself isolated, leading to feeling more pressure.
"Listen we keep talking about Paul Pogba. There's no doubt he's a talented boy. I still want more from him, particularly when he's playing for Manchester United," Keane said, reported Goal.
"No doubt he's surrounded by probably better players and he's more comfortable in that environment with the French team. He plays on the left side and slots in. I think when he's with United, he maybe doesn't take responsibility, maybe there's too much responsibility or maybe there's not enough players around him who can take responsibility.
"I know with France he is sharing this kind of responsibility with other players around. Maybe in Manchester, he is isolated too much and maybe this is why he is feeling more pressure. Obviously, there is a difference between the Pogba we know with France and the one we know at United."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.