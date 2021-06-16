Always try to give my best when playing in an England jersey, proclaims Harry Kane

English Football has witnessed one of the most consistent strikers in Harry Kane for consecutive seasons. The Talisman for his squad, Harry Kane rarely fails to miss his targets. Kane’s individual brilliance can be highlighted by the fact that he already has two Golden Boots to his name.

One of the main components of Gareth Southgate’s squad, Harry Kane’s inclusion in a star-studded squad is intended to lift England’s performance. Bearing resemblance to the golden generation, the Three Lions have hopes that Harry Kane leading the line will provide the perfect blend of youth and experience enough to push the team over the line.

Kane has had a difficult start to his Euro campaign, with the striker coming up short against Croatia. With Raheem Sterling netting the only goal of the match against Croatia, Kane views himself as not safe from rotation insisting that Southgate has a plethora of options upfront. With staunch competition from the likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin, Kane has admitted that he is not necessarily the mandatory striker England will start with. But the 27-year-old has assured that this competition will be good for him to improve to his shortcomings and make a strong claim for the starting 11.

“You will have to ask Gareth but I never look at it that way. We have a great competition for places. Dominic has come in and done great. For me, it is about how I train every day and when I play I try and give my best for the team. I think that is what everyone is doing at the moment and I am sure there will be rotation among all the players in this tournament. Everyone is waiting for the chance to try and make an impact,” Kane said, reported by The Guardian.