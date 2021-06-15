Wembley set to be 50% capacity for knockout stages following easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Today at 5:32 PM
With the British government deciding to ease the COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, it will see Wembley host 45,000 supporters, or 50% capacity, from the Round of 16. The stadium is currently allowed half that, at 22,500, with it double the number that Premier League grounds were allowed.
One of the key reasons that Seville took over from Bilbao as a host for Euro 2020 was because UEFA wanted to ensure that fans would be allowed at every single ground for the tournament. While that has been a rousing success so far, especially at Wembley with 22,500 fans allowed within the stadium. That was more than double what was allowed, 10,000, at Premier League grounds for the final two-game weeks in May and things are set to change even further.
While the British government has delayed the removal of wider coronavirus restrictions, their test programs are continuing on and that will see Wembley benefit. The stadium will be allowed to host at least 45,000 fans or half its 90,000 capacity from the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020 onwards. The same applies to Wimbledon with the tournament set to start with 50% capacity before moving to a full crowd of 15,000 for the men’s and women’s finals.
"We want to gather further evidence on how we can open up all big events safely, and for good. The expansion of trials of the NHS app and lateral flow testing will mean that bigger crowds will be able to attend a limited number of major sporting and cultural events early this summer as part of our events research programme,” Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said, reported the BBC.
"In the next few weeks, this means more fans enjoying the Euros and Wimbledon, and some of our biggest cultural and sports events."
