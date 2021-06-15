Wembley set to be 50% capacity for knockout stages following easing of COVID-19 restrictions

One of the key reasons that Seville took over from Bilbao as a host for Euro 2020 was because UEFA wanted to ensure that fans would be allowed at every single ground for the tournament. While that has been a rousing success so far, especially at Wembley with 22,500 fans allowed within the stadium. That was more than double what was allowed, 10,000, at Premier League grounds for the final two-game weeks in May and things are set to change even further.