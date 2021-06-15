Want to make India proud in Germany, asserts Subho Paul

The Hero I-League has often been dubbed as a factory, producing future stars, who then go on to achieve much greater things in the future. The 2020-21 season of the Hero I-League seems to have thrown up another new talent – Shubho Paul.

So impressive were his performances in the league for his club Sudeva Delhi FC, that the 17-year-old has now been selected in the FC Bayern Munich ’s World Squad (U-19), a squad that has been hand-picked by FIFA World Cup 1990 champion Klaus Augenthaler.

“It’s a really happy moment for me and my family. It’s really an amazing feeling,” Shubho said to the-aiff.com. “We had a decent first season in the I-League, and our club management sent in some of my match videos, and suddenly I was informed that I had been selected by Bayern Munich.”

“It is like a dream, but I also have a thought in the back of my mind that I need to make my nation proud, once I go there,” he continued. “I want to play in such a manner that they should look at my game and think that a good player has come out of India. Ultimately, I would love to make it to both the Bayern Munich and the India Senior Teams.”