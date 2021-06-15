Reports | Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester United in three-way battle for Keylor Navas

Yet with Gianluigi Donnarumma set to become a free-agent at the end of June, it has seen PSG the favourites to sign the AC Milan star with their aim of making the 22-year-old their number 1. That would see Navas drop down the pecking order yet again and it has put him in a tough situation. Yet, Marca have reported that the 34-year-old won’t be short of suitors though with Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan are looking at a potential move for the Costa Rican.