Reports | Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester United in three-way battle for Keylor Navas
Today at 6:45 PM
According to Marca, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s impending arrival has seen Keylor Navas linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides with Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester United keen. The 34-year-old is considered to be one of the best in the world but has struggled to hold down a number 1 spot.
Despite long being considered to be amongst the best shot-stoppers and goalkeepers in the world, Keylor Navas has struggled to hold down a number 1 spot. His time at Real Madrid came to an end after the Los Blancos signed Thibaut Courtois despite Navas thriving as the club won three consecutive Champions league trophies. However, that saw him leave for PSG and the 34-year-old has more than proved his worth for the Parisians with him playing a key role for them.
Yet with Gianluigi Donnarumma set to become a free-agent at the end of June, it has seen PSG the favourites to sign the AC Milan star with their aim of making the 22-year-old their number 1. That would see Navas drop down the pecking order yet again and it has put him in a tough situation. Yet, Marca have reported that the 34-year-old won’t be short of suitors though with Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan are looking at a potential move for the Costa Rican.
That is despite the fact that Navas signed a contract extension, in 2021, which extended his deal until 2024 but all three sides are looking for a new goalkeeper. AC Milan are losing Donnarumma and while they’ve signed Mike Maignan, they are looking to add one more player. Juventus, on the other hand, are set to lose Gianluigi Buffon as a free-agent and need reinforcements while Manchester United are looking to sign competition for Dean Henderson.
