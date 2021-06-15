Kylian Mbappe is type of guy who can turn draw into win, proclaims Thierry Henry

Few will deny that France are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 and while Didier Deschamps’ squad is jam-packed with talent, they have arguably one of the best offensive lines at the tournament. That includes Antoine Griezmann , Karim Benzema , Olivier Giroud , Ousmane Dembele and co with Kylian Mbappe undoubtedly, the star of the lot. The 22-year-old is one of the best players in the world and walks into the tournament as the star man in the squad.

It has seen many fans and critics alike excited to see what the French side can do especially with them placed in a group alongside Germany, Portugal and Hungary. But ahead of Les Blues’ clash against Germany, Thierry Henry is overjoyed at the fact that Mbappe is French because he has the ability to be a game-changer for the side. The all-time France top scorer also added that the 22-year-old’s ability to use his brain in key situations and make moves will prove key for the team.

"He (Kylian Mbappe) is the type of guy who can turn a draw into a win, a defeat into a draw and sometimes a defeat into a win straight away. He has that talent. To have a player like him is just unbelievable. Not only what he can do, but how clever he is on the ball. He uses his brain when he plays and I like that about him. We are so happy that he is French,” Henry told Goal.

With great talent comes great interest and that has been the case for Kylian Mbappe this summer especially with the forward’s contract expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season. It has seen him heavily linked with a move away and it saw Henry admit that while he has immense respect for PSG, he believes that no matter where Mbappe is he will do well. Henry also added that he hopes the 22-year-old can stay injury-free in order to be the best version of the player he can be.