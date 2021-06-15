Goal is to reach 2022 World Cup and then be able to step aside, reveals Edinson Cavani

"The life of every human being is based on objectives, on desires that one has to achieve and reach certain places, goals, aims. I think that in football my goal at the national team level is to be able to achieve that other dream of reaching the World Cup in Qatar and from then on, able to step aside and dedicate myself to my family, my people, my things. It's been many years that one is away and I think we are in that last dance too,” Cavani said, reported ESPN.