Goal is to reach 2022 World Cup and then be able to step aside, reveals Edinson Cavani
Today at 6:04 PM
Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani has hinted at retiring from international football after the 2022 Qatar World Cup as that is his goal before he steps aside. The 34-year-old has thrived for Uruguay with 51 goals in 118 appearances for his country and is their second all-time top goalscorer.
Ever since he made his debut for Uruguay, in 2008, few players have been as lethal as Edinson Cavani for the South Americans although it took the forward two years to net his first goal. But since then, the now 34-year-old has netted 50 more in 118 appearances for La Celeste with only Luis Suarez, 63 goals in 118 caps, scoring more. During that time, Cavani has played in three different World Cups but has only managed to net five goals in 14 tournament appearances.
Yet Cavani has been a key part of La Celeste and played in all but three games during their run to the 2011 Copa America as well but things could be coming to an end. With age catching up to the forward, it has seen Cavani hint that he could potentially retire after the 2022 World Cup. The forward admitted that he does have goals as a human being and his, “at the national team level”, is to play at the Qatar World Cup and then, “step aside and dedicate myself to my family”.
"The life of every human being is based on objectives, on desires that one has to achieve and reach certain places, goals, aims. I think that in football my goal at the national team level is to be able to achieve that other dream of reaching the World Cup in Qatar and from then on, able to step aside and dedicate myself to my family, my people, my things. It's been many years that one is away and I think we are in that last dance too,” Cavani said, reported ESPN.
