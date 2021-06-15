Dean Henderson replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in England's Euro 2020 squad over hip problem
England have confirmed that Dean Henderson won’t play any further part at Euro 2020 with the goalkeeper withdrawing from the squad over a hip issue that would limit his game time. The 24-year-old was called up alongside Sam Johnstone and number 1 Jordan Pickford but won’t play any further part.
While Gareth Southgate called up four goalkeepers, the rules meant that the England boss had to slice down his squad with Aaron Ramsdale the man to miss out. However, few could blame Southgate especially given the seasons that both Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone had for Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion. But with Jordan Pickford as the number 1, it has seen game-time limited for both Johnstone and Henderson.
Yet, reports had indicated that the Manchester United goalkeeper had an injury issue which is why he hasn’t played and that has forced him to withdraw from the England squad. That has been confirmed by England and in a statement, the Three Lions have also confirmed that Ramsdale has been called up to replace him. This is since UEFA regulations allow a goalkeeper to be replaced on medical grounds at any time during the tournament.
“Sheffield United goalkeeper called into EURO 2020 squad to replace Dean Henderson Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England’s UEFA EURO 2020 squad. Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament,” the statement reads on England’s website.
“Under UEFA regulations, squads are permitted to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds at any stage. The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021-22 season.
“Ramsdale was originally a member of Gareth Southgate’s pre-tournament group in Middlesbrough having played for England at this year’s UEFA U21 EURO in Slovenia in March.”
