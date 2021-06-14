Whatever comes will be for best whether it’s at Juventus or being transferred, admits Cristiano Ronaldo
Today at 9:27 PM
In light of speculation over his future, Cristiano Ronaldo has confessed that the speculation and rumours no longer affect him but whatever happens will be for the best. The 36-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin with the club looking to cash in before he can leave for free.
With a year left on his contract with Juventus, it has seen Cristiano Ronaldo heavily linked with a move away, especially in light of rumours that the Old Lady are in financial trouble. Reports, and statements, have indicated that the club have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking to offload the superstar’s wages and get a fee for him before he can leave for free. But while interest and potential destinations have been rife with speculation, Ronaldo has refused to comment on his future.
The forward, currently with Portugal at the Euro 2020, hasn’t addressed his future as of yet especially after what was a difficult season for the club. Not for the 36-year-old though with him netting 29 goals in the Serie A and finishing as the Capocannoniere (Serie A’s top scorer). But when asked about his future, in an interview, Ronaldo admitted that the speculation doesn’t affect him and whatever happens will “be for the best”.
“I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best, regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred. The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match,” Ronaldo said, reported Goal.
