Whatever comes will be for best whether it’s at Juventus or being transferred, admits Cristiano Ronaldo

“I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best, regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred. The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match,” Ronaldo said, reported Goal.